New Aasara Pensions Announced, Applications Open Till August 31

The Telangana Government has initiated steps to sanction new pensions under the Cheyutha Social Security Pension Scheme, with the objective of providing social security to eligible poor and vulnerable sections of society.

In the first phase, new pensions will be sanctioned to single women, widows, persons with disabilities, toddy tappers, handloom workers, filariasis patients, and persons suffering from blood-related disorders such as thalassemia, sickle cell disease and haemophilia.

There is no change in the eligibility criteria for sanctioning new pensions. The present government is following the eligibility criteria prescribed in the Government Orders issued by previous governments. Eligibility will be assessed in accordance with the provisions contained in the relevant Government Orders issued between 2014 and 2018.

Applications already received during the Praja Palana programmes, 99-day progress plan Gram Sabhas and Prajavani will also be considered. Those who had applied earlier and submitted all the required documents need not apply again. However, those who had not submitted the required documents, as well as eligible persons who have not applied so far, can submit fresh applications.

District Collectors will take steps to obtain the necessary certificates from the concerned departments for verification of eligibility. Widows will require the husband’s death certificate, while single women will require a separation certificate or a report based on local inquiry. Toddy tappers will require certification from the Excise Department, handloom workers certification from the Handlooms and Textiles Department, and filariasis patients certification from the Medical and Health Department.

After scrutiny of the applications, the designated officials will conduct field-level verification of eligibility. The list of eligible beneficiaries will subsequently be forwarded to the district level, following which the pension sanction process will be completed with the approval of the District Collector.

With the objective of ensuring that every eligible person receives the benefit of the scheme, responsibilities have also been assigned to federations of Self-Help Groups (SHGs). They have been specifically instructed to assist every eligible widow and single woman in submitting applications and obtaining the necessary certificates.

Applications for new pensions will be accepted up to August 31, 2026. The process of entering the application details on the Cheyutha portal will also be taken up immediately.

The government has made it clear that the process should be completed transparently and strictly in accordance with the prescribed rules so that every eligible person receives the benefits of government schemes.

By continuing the existing eligibility criteria and expediting the process, the government aims to ensure social security for all eligible beneficiaries.