BJP Corporator Arrested in Karimnagar Murder Attempt Case

Karimnagar: BJP corporator Somidi Venuprasad and six others have been arrested in connection with an alleged attempt to murder a youth in Karimnagar.

According to police, the incident occurred in Kisan Nagar, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Karimnagar Three Town Police Station. Venuprasad, the BJP corporator representing the 29th Division, allegedly attacked Shreekant and his brother along with his followers.

During the attack, the accused allegedly used knives and beer bottles. Venuprasad is accused of smashing a beer bottle into Shreekant’s stomach before fleeing the scene.

Shreekant sustained serious injuries in the attack. Local residents rushed him to a hospital for treatment.

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Based on a complaint lodged by the victim, police registered a case and initiated an investigation. The police subsequently arrested Somidi Venuprasad (A-1), along with Kudidi Nagarender, Panthangi Madhu, Nerella Nagaraju, Shriramoji Bhanuchandar, Sangam Venu and Panthangi Shashidhar.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the attack and the alleged involvement of the accused.