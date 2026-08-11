FIR Registered Against Singer Rahul Sipligunj in Visakhapatnam Over Alleged Threats to Woman

Visakhapatnam: Police in Visakhapatnam have registered an FIR against Telugu singer Rahul Sipligunj and 11 others following a complaint filed by a woman, who alleged that she was threatened and subjected to cyber harassment in connection with a dispute involving Rahul’s brother-in-law.

According to the complaint, the woman alleged that Karpurapu Rahul Reddy, identified as Rahul Sipligunj’s brother-in-law, had allegedly deceived her after assuring her that he would marry her. She further alleged that he later blackmailed her using her personal photographs and videos.

The woman reportedly alleged that Rahul Sipligunj also threatened her in connection with the matter. She further claimed that she was allegedly forced to give video statements.

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Based on the complaint, Visakhapatnam police registered a case against Rahul Sipligunj and 11 others on allegations including threats and cyber harassment, among other charges.

Police have begun an investigation into the allegations and are examining the complaint and other available evidence. Further details regarding the sections invoked in the FIR and the roles of the individual accused are awaited.

The allegations are under investigation, and the claims made in the complaint have not yet been established in court.