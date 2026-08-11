Andhra Pradesh

FIR Registered Against Singer Rahul Sipligunj in Visakhapatnam Over Alleged Threats to Woman

Police in Visakhapatnam have registered an FIR against Telugu singer Rahul Sipligunj and 11 others following a complaint filed by a woman, who alleged that she was threatened and subjected to cyber harassment in connection with a dispute involving Rahul’s brother-in-law.

Photo of Iftequar Syed Iftequar Syed11 August 2026 - 12:04
FIR Registered Against Singer Rahul Sipligunj in Visakhapatnam Over Alleged Threats to Woman
FIR Registered Against Singer Rahul Sipligunj in Visakhapatnam Over Alleged Threats to Woman

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Visakhapatnam: Police in Visakhapatnam have registered an FIR against Telugu singer Rahul Sipligunj and 11 others following a complaint filed by a woman, who alleged that she was threatened and subjected to cyber harassment in connection with a dispute involving Rahul’s brother-in-law.

According to the complaint, the woman alleged that Karpurapu Rahul Reddy, identified as Rahul Sipligunj’s brother-in-law, had allegedly deceived her after assuring her that he would marry her. She further alleged that he later blackmailed her using her personal photographs and videos.

The woman reportedly alleged that Rahul Sipligunj also threatened her in connection with the matter. She further claimed that she was allegedly forced to give video statements.

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Based on the complaint, Visakhapatnam police registered a case against Rahul Sipligunj and 11 others on allegations including threats and cyber harassment, among other charges.

Police have begun an investigation into the allegations and are examining the complaint and other available evidence. Further details regarding the sections invoked in the FIR and the roles of the individual accused are awaited.

The allegations are under investigation, and the claims made in the complaint have not yet been established in court.

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Photo of Iftequar Syed Iftequar Syed11 August 2026 - 12:04
Photo of Iftequar Syed

Iftequar Syed

With years of experience in Content Editing, Syed Iftequar excels in analyzing local & national news while offering in-depth insights into global developments. His expertise in blending sports with current affairs makes him a key contributor to Munsif News 24x7.
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