Two 3.4-magnitude earthquakes strike Maharashtra’s Palghar within an hour; no casualties reported

New Delhi: Two earthquakes of magnitude 3.4 struck Maharashtra’s Palghar district within an hour, causing tremors to be felt in parts of the district and surrounding areas. No casualties or property damage have been reported so far, officials said on Tuesday.

According to information from the Palghar district administration, the first earthquake occurred at 10:04 p.m. on Monday. The tremor had a magnitude of 3.4 and was recorded at a depth of 5 km below the surface. Its epicentre was located at 19.883 degrees north latitude and 73.164 degrees east longitude.

A second earthquake of the same magnitude was recorded nearly an hour later, at 11:00 p.m. It was also measured at a depth of 5 km, with its epicentre at 19.912 degrees north latitude and 73.167 degrees east longitude.

The two tremors occurring in quick succession caused concern among residents in Palghar and nearby areas. However, officials said there were no reports of loss of life or structural damage following the earthquakes. District authorities and disaster management teams are monitoring the situation.

The latest tremors come amid a series of seismic events reported in and around Palghar in recent weeks. The district has experienced recurring low-magnitude earthquakes in the past, and authorities have continued to monitor seismic activity in the region.

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Palghar district, located around 100 km from Mumbai, is considered seismically sensitive and has experienced repeated tremors over the years. A recent study published in July 2026 also noted the district’s frequent seismic activity and assessed its earthquake hazard.

For Monday night’s two earthquakes, officials have so far reported no casualties, injuries or property damage. Authorities are continuing to keep a watch on the situation following the back-to-back tremors.

Earlier in January, a magnitude 3.2 tremor was felt in parts of Palghar, with a depth of 5 km. Authorities reported no casualties or property damage.