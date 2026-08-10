Read the World Before You Read the Market: Sanjaya Baru to Address Hyderabad Management Association

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Management Association (HMA) will host noted economist, author and former Prime Minister’s adviser Dr Sanjaya Baru for an Independence Week Lecture on “India in the Current Global Context” on Tuesday, August 11.

The lecture will be held at Surana Auditorium, Federation House, FTCCI, Red Hills, and will focus on the changing global economic and geopolitical environment and its implications for India and Indian businesses.

HMA President Sharath Chandra Maroju said business leaders can no longer assess markets solely through domestic developments, as global decisions on tariffs, energy, currencies and geopolitics are increasingly influencing business costs and investment decisions in India.

“Costs move for reasons that begin thousands of kilometres away. A tariff decision taken in one capital can change an order book in Jeedimetla, while shifts in energy or currency policy can alter the economics of projects,” Maroju said.

He said Dr Baru was chosen for the lecture because of his experience across economics, journalism, government and strategic affairs.

“Dr Baru has been an economist, an editor and an adviser at the highest levels of government. Very few people in India have observed the country from all three perspectives,” Maroju said.

The lecture is being organised collaboratively by the Hyderabad Management Association, the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI), and the Forum for Democracy and Global Peace.

The programme is part of HMA’s annual theme, “Renew-Reimagine-Rise.” According to Maroju, the initiative seeks to encourage business leaders to look beyond immediate quarterly performance and understand the broader global forces shaping India’s economic future.

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Who is Sanjaya Baru?

Dr Sanjaya Baru is an economist, author and strategic affairs commentator. He completed his doctorate at Jawaharlal Nehru University and served as Media Adviser and Chief Spokesperson to former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh from 2004.

He later headed Geo-economics and Strategy at the International Institute for Strategic Studies in London and has held senior editorial positions at publications including The Financial Express and Business Standard. He has also worked with The Times of India and The Indian Express and served as Secretary General of FICCI.

Baru is currently Chairman of the Forum for National Security Studies and is a Distinguished Fellow of the United Service Institution of India and the Centre for Air Power Studies.

He gained widespread public attention with his 2014 book, “The Accidental Prime Minister: The Making and Unmaking of Manmohan Singh,” which chronicled his experiences in the Prime Minister’s Office. The book was later adapted into a 2019 feature film starring Anupam Kher as Dr Manmohan Singh.

His other works include “1991: How P. V. Narasimha Rao Made History,” “India’s Power Elite: Caste, Class and a Cultural Revolution,” and “Secession of the Successful: The Flight Out of New India.”

Baru has also authored and edited several works examining India’s economic transformation, foreign policy, geoeconomics and its evolving role in the Indo-Pacific.

The Hyderabad lecture is expected to bring together business leaders, economists, policymakers and members of the management community to discuss India’s position in a rapidly changing global environment.