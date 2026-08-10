Andhra Pradesh Youth, 30, Dies in Tragic Road Accident in US

Tirupati: A 30-year-old youth from Andhra Pradesh died tragically in a road accident in the United States, just five months after moving to the country for a software job.

The deceased was identified as Dileep Kumar, a native of Jettivaripalli village in Chitvel Mandal of Tirupati district. Dileep had reportedly travelled to the US around five months ago and joined a software company.

According to preliminary information, the accident occurred on Saturday morning in Kenneth City, Florida, when Dileep was travelling in a car with his friends. The vehicle was reportedly involved in a serious road accident, resulting in Dileep sustaining fatal injuries.

A girl who was travelling in the same car reportedly fell into a coma following the accident. Another youth from Chitvel who was also in the vehicle escaped with minor injuries.

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The news of Dileep Kumar’s death has left his family members, relatives and friends in deep shock. Having moved to the US only a few months ago to pursue his professional career, his untimely death has caused grief in his native village.

Further details regarding the circumstances of the accident and the condition of those injured are awaited.