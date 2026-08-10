Gold Prices Jump Again, Silver Rises: Check Today’s Rates

New Delhi: Gold and silver prices witnessed a sharp rally on Monday, August 10, with both precious metals gaining significantly on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). Gold moved close to Rs 1.52 lakh per 10 grams, while silver crossed Rs 2.33 lakh per kg.

If you are planning to buy gold or silver or considering investing in precious metals, the recent price movement and market outlook are important factors to watch.

Gold Price Today

On MCX, October-delivery gold was trading at Rs 1,52,020 per 10 grams on Monday morning. At around 9:48 am, gold futures were up by Rs 200, or 0.13 per cent.

During the trading session, gold touched a low of Rs 1,51,461 and a high of Rs 1,52,099 per 10 grams.

Gold has recorded a substantial rise over the past week. On July 31, 24-carat gold on MCX had closed at Rs 1,43,376 per 10 grams, while its price rose to Rs 1,51,985 by last Friday.

This represents an increase of Rs 8,609 per 10 grams in just five trading sessions. Compared with the July 31 closing price, gold had gained a total of Rs 8,644 per 10 grams by Monday morning.

Silver Price Rises Sharply

Silver also witnessed strong gains on Monday. September-delivery silver on MCX rose to Rs 2,33,730 per kg, registering a gain of Rs 2,264, or 0.98 per cent.

During the session, silver touched a high of Rs 2,33,837 per kg, while its lowest level was Rs 2,31,660.

Silver has also recorded a significant rise over the past week. On July 31, MCX silver stood at Rs 2,18,295 per kg, compared with Rs 2,31,381 per kg at Friday’s close.

Thus, silver gained Rs 13,086 per kg in five trading sessions. At Monday’s price of Rs 2,33,730, silver had risen by Rs 15,435 per kg compared with July 31.

Silver Still Below Its Record High

Despite the latest rally, silver remains well below its record high. On January 29, 2026, silver had touched an all-time high of Rs 4,20,048 per kg.

At Monday’s price of Rs 2,33,730 per kg, silver was still Rs 1,86,318 per kg below its record level.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Middle East Tensions, Oil and Dollar Impact Prices

Market experts said gold and silver prices are currently being influenced by developments in the Middle East. Investors are closely monitoring mixed signals emerging from the region.

Rising crude oil prices and a stronger US dollar are also influencing the precious metals market. However, if tensions in the Middle East escalate further, demand for gold as a safe-haven investment could increase, potentially providing additional support to prices.

Gold Could Reach Rs 1.57 Lakh, Silver Rs 2.80 Lakh

The overall trend for both precious metals remains positive, according to market experts.

Pranav Mir, Senior Vice President at JM Financial Services, said the upward momentum in gold and silver could continue in the near term. According to his assessment, gold could reach around Rs 1.57 lakh per 10 grams, while silver could climb to Rs 2.80 lakh per kg in the short term.

However, following the sharp recent rise, buyers and investors need to remain mindful of potential volatility. Those considering investments at current elevated levels should assess their financial goals, investment horizon and risk tolerance before making a decision.