Class 10 Student Allegedly Brutally Assaulted at Sri Chaitanya Hostel, Critical

Hyderabad: A Class 10 student was allegedly brutally assaulted by a group of senior students at the hostel of Sri Chaitanya High School in Dammaiguda, Medchal–Malkajgiri district, leaving him in critical condition.

The victim, identified as Abhishek, a student from Kamareddy, was reportedly staying at the school hostel. According to his parents, around 12 students allegedly attacked him at night, beating him with sticks and plates and repeatedly stomping on his face with boots.

The boy’s parents alleged that the school management initially informed them that their son had fallen down the stairs and sustained serious injuries. Acting on the information, they immediately reached the school and took Abhishek home before shifting him to a hospital for treatment.

follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Abhishek is currently undergoing treatment, and his condition is reportedly critical.

After the student regained consciousness, he allegedly told his parents that senior students had attacked him under the pretext of ragging. Based on his account, the parents approached the police and lodged a complaint against those allegedly responsible.

The family has demanded strict action against the students involved in the assault. They have also accused the school management of attempting to conceal the incident by initially portraying the injuries as the result of an accidental fall.

Police have reportedly begun an investigation into the allegations and are looking into the circumstances surrounding the incident, including the role of the hostel and school authorities. Further details are awaited.