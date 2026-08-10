Telangana

Class 10 Student Allegedly Brutally Assaulted at Sri Chaitanya Hostel, Critical

The victim, identified as Abhishek, a student from Kamareddy, was reportedly staying at the school hostel. According to his parents, around 12 students allegedly attacked him at night, beating him with sticks and plates and repeatedly stomping on his face with boots.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi10 August 2026 - 11:48
Class 10 Student Allegedly Brutally Assaulted at Sri Chaitanya Hostel, Critical
Class 10 Student Allegedly Brutally Assaulted at Sri Chaitanya Hostel, Critical

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Hyderabad: A Class 10 student was allegedly brutally assaulted by a group of senior students at the hostel of Sri Chaitanya High School in Dammaiguda, Medchal–Malkajgiri district, leaving him in critical condition.

The victim, identified as Abhishek, a student from Kamareddy, was reportedly staying at the school hostel. According to his parents, around 12 students allegedly attacked him at night, beating him with sticks and plates and repeatedly stomping on his face with boots.

The boy’s parents alleged that the school management initially informed them that their son had fallen down the stairs and sustained serious injuries. Acting on the information, they immediately reached the school and took Abhishek home before shifting him to a hospital for treatment.

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Abhishek is currently undergoing treatment, and his condition is reportedly critical.

After the student regained consciousness, he allegedly told his parents that senior students had attacked him under the pretext of ragging. Based on his account, the parents approached the police and lodged a complaint against those allegedly responsible.

The family has demanded strict action against the students involved in the assault. They have also accused the school management of attempting to conceal the incident by initially portraying the injuries as the result of an accidental fall.

Police have reportedly begun an investigation into the allegations and are looking into the circumstances surrounding the incident, including the role of the hostel and school authorities. Further details are awaited.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi10 August 2026 - 11:48
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs!Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs.With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments.He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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