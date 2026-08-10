Chicago weekend shootings leave 3 dead, 10 injured

New York: At least three people were killed and 10 others injured in US Chicago due to multiple shootings over the weekend, according to media reports.

As many as eight shootings took place by 8:22 a.m. on Sunday, according to a report by CBS Chicago. Three people died and nine others were injured, including two in critical condition, reports Xinhua news agency.

Moreover, a 35-year-old man was shot in the head in the early hours on Saturday and was in critical condition.

No arrests were made in the above shootings, according to the report.

Statistics showed that in the 12 months ending April 7, 1,878 victims of gun violence were reported in Chicago and 356 had died.

Earlier, a mass shooting at a rural house in Caswell County in North Carolina, US, led to multiple deaths, according to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

Police responded to a call for service just before 8 a.m. Wednesday (local time). Deputies arriving on the scene found multiple people who had been shot, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation said in a release.

One person was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound, and there are multiple other fatalities, the release said.

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Three family members were dead, including the suspected shooter, and a fourth relative was hospitalised, according to a local report quoting Caswell County Sheriff Tony Durden.

The United States has been plagued by gun violence for decades, and hundreds of mass shootings are reported each year.

Earlier on August 2, one person was killed and five others injured in a neighbourhood shooting in Portland, the US state of Oregon.

At 3:33 a.m. local time, Portland police officers assigned to North Precinct responded to a report of a shooting in the 5800 block of Northeast Alberta Street, the local government release said.