Heavy rain disrupts normal life in MP; schools shut in Bhopal

Bhopal: Heavy rains have disrupted normal life and prompted district administrations to shut schools in Bhopal, Dindori and some other districts as a precautionary measure in Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

Bhopal witnessed intense rainfall since Sunday night, with several parts of the state capital reporting waterlogging. Traffic movement on VIP Road was affected after a tree fell on the road in the morning.

In view of the weather conditions, the Bhopal district administration declared Monday a holiday for students from Nursery to Class 12 in all government, private and aided schools affiliated with the MPBSE, CBSE, ICSE and other boards.

“In view of the heavy rainfall in the district, a holiday is declared today, 10.08.2026, for students from Nursery to Class 12 in all government, private, and aided schools (affiliated with MPBSE, CBSE, ICSE, or other boards) operating within the Bhopal district,” the district administration said.

The order came after many students had already reached their schools before the closure announcement and were subsequently sent back home.

Dindori and some other districts also announced school holidays amid concerns over heavy rainfall, overflowing water bodies and disruption of road connectivity.

The impact of the rain was reported from Raisen, Sehore, Vidisha, Shajapur, Shivpuri, Harda and Shujalpur. Raisen’s Ramlila Ground was inundated, while rivers and streams in Sehore and Shyampur swelled following heavy rainfall.

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Shajapur received around four inches of rain in six hours. In Shujalpur, heavy showers that began around 3 a.m. brought relief to farmers and traders.

The intense spell has also raised concerns in low-lying areas and along roads and bridges, with authorities maintaining close watch on water levels.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the weather system over the region is being influenced by a low-pressure area and associated cyclonic circulation, while the monsoon trough remains active.

The IMD’s latest warning for Monday said very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over West Madhya Pradesh, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. The warning covers several districts, with Rajgarh, Vidisha, Sehore, Harda and Dewas under an orange warning for extremely heavy rainfall, with some places likely to receive up to eight inches of rain in 24 hours.

Heavy rainfall has also been forecast in Ujjain, Agar-Malwa, Shajapur, Khandwa, Raisen, Narmadapuram, Betul, Pandhurna, Chhindwara, Narsinghpur, Sagar, Damoh, Jabalpur, Guna, Shivpuri and Sheopur, indicating that the wet spell is likely to continue across large parts of the state.