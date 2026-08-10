Renukaswamy Murder Case: Darshan’s Associate Turns Approver, Reveals Details of Alleged Assault

Bengaluru: Fresh and shocking details have reportedly emerged in the murder case of fan Renukaswamy, involving Kannada actor Darshan and his associates. Pradosh, who was listed as accused No. 14 in the case, has reportedly turned approver and provided investigators with details of the alleged assault that preceded Renukaswamy’s death.

According to Pradosh’s statement, Renukaswamy had allegedly sent messages to actress Pavithra Gowda, following which he was subjected to severe assault. The statement reportedly alleges that Darshan abused Renukaswamy and assaulted him, causing injuries to his head.

Pradosh reportedly told investigators that after Darshan made a phone call, Pavithra Gowda reached the location and allegedly assaulted Renukaswamy with footwear.

The statement further alleges that Renukaswamy was stripped down to his underwear, tied to a Tata Ace vehicle with a nylon rope and subjected to repeated physical assault.

According to the reported statement, food and water were given to Renukaswamy at one point. However, the assault allegedly continued, with Darshan reportedly kicking him forcefully on the chest and neck, after which he collapsed unconscious.

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Pradosh allegedly stated that Darshan then attempted to stand on Renukaswamy’s chest. He claimed that he pulled Darshan away and realised that Renukaswamy had died.

The approver also reportedly told investigators that Darshan had threatened to shoot himself with a gun if the murder could not be settled. According to Pradosh’s statement, discussions were subsequently held to create a false narrative to cover up the incident.

Pradosh has reportedly sought protection, stating that he has disclosed the information known to him and requested that he be kept in a separate cell rather than with Darshan and his associates for his safety.

The court is expected to hear Pradosh’s petition and pronounce its decision on his request. The allegations contained in the statement are part of the ongoing legal proceedings and will be subject to judicial scrutiny.