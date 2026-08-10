Telangana SIR 2026: Nearly 74 Lakh Voters Face Risk of Exclusion as Enumeration Form Deadline Ends Today

Hyderabad: The process of verification and scrutiny of electoral rolls under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2026 is underway in Telangana, with the deadline for submitting Enumeration Forms ending today, August 10.

The latest figures released ahead of the deadline have raised concerns, with nearly 74 lakh voters reportedly at risk of being excluded from the electoral rolls if their forms are not submitted or verified within the prescribed process.

Telangana has around 3.38 crore registered voters, of whom approximately 2.64 crore have so far submitted their Enumeration Forms. Meanwhile, lakhs of forms have either not yet been submitted or are still pending verification with Booth Level Officers (BLOs).

According to officials, 5,07,908 voters have resubmitted their forms after making necessary corrections, while nearly 69 lakh forms are currently pending verification with BLOs.

The submission rate in some of the state’s major and densely populated districts has emerged as a particular concern. Available data shows that only 36.7 per cent of voters in Hyderabad have submitted their forms. The figure stands at 35.19 per cent in Medchal and 32.9 per cent in Rangareddy.

The low submission rates are significant because these districts have large voter populations. Even a small percentage gap could potentially affect hundreds of thousands of voters.

The Election Commission has clarified that names may be removed from the electoral rolls during the SIR process if it is established that a voter has died, permanently shifted to another location, has multiple entries, or fails to provide the required documents to establish eligibility.

The Commission has maintained that the exercise is aimed at ensuring that electoral rolls are accurate, transparent and contain the names of genuine voters. However, concerns have emerged over eligible voters who have either failed to submit their forms within the stipulated period or whose forms are still undergoing verification.

Officials said the verified electoral roll prepared so far contains 2,68,19,028 voters.

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Those whose names do not appear in the final electoral roll will be issued notices, giving them an opportunity to know the reason for exclusion and, if necessary, submit a claim or objection.

The issue is particularly significant as having one’s name on the electoral roll is a basic requirement for exercising the right to vote. Exclusion of an eligible voter could effectively prevent the person from participating in the electoral process.

Meanwhile, the resubmission of forms by more than five lakh voters after corrections indicates that certain entries require rectification or additional verification during the scrutiny process.

Similarly, the nearly 69 lakh forms pending with Booth Level Officers remain an important factor. Therefore, the current figures cannot yet be considered final, as the number of eligible voters could change after the verification process is completed.

With the deadline ending today, voters who have not yet submitted their Enumeration Forms are being urged to check their electoral details and the status of their forms without delay to ensure that eligible citizens do not face difficulties due to non-submission or delays in verification.