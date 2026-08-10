Telangana Likely to Receive Light to Moderate Rainfall Over Next Week

Hyderabad: Telangana is likely to witness light to moderate rainfall at several places over the next week, according to the Hyderabad Meteorological Department. The weather conditions are being influenced by a low-pressure area over central India and the active monsoon trough.

According to the weather department, the low-pressure area that had formed over parts of north Odisha and Jharkhand was centred over northeast Madhya Pradesh and adjoining Chhattisgarh on Sunday. An associated cyclonic circulation was also present and extended up to around 7.6 km above mean sea level.

The prevailing weather system is expected to bring light to moderate rainfall to several parts of Telangana over the coming days.

On Sunday, light rainfall was recorded in Hyderabad as well as several districts, including Jagtial, Jangaon, Kamareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Mancherial, Medak, Nalgonda, Peddapalli, Rangareddy, Sangareddy and Suryapet.

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The weather department has advised residents to remain cautious in view of the changing weather conditions. Concerned authorities have also been asked to closely monitor the rainfall situation and remain prepared for any weather-related developments.

The rain is expected to continue at varying intensity across parts of the state during the coming week.