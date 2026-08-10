Drunk Driver Causes Horror Crash in Hyderabad, Army Jawan Killed

Hyderabad: An Army jawan was killed in a road accident after a car allegedly being driven by a drunk youth veered onto the wrong side of the road and collided with him and several others in Hydershakote under the Rajendranagar police limits.

According to preliminary information, the accident occurred when the car, reportedly carrying five youths, entered the wrong route and crashed into the Army personnel and others.

The Army jawan died on the spot due to the impact of the collision. Several others were also reportedly affected in the accident.

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Following the crash, the youths allegedly abandoned the car at the scene and fled. Police have launched an investigation to identify and apprehend those involved in the accident.

The vehicle has reportedly been taken into custody as part of the investigation. Police are examining the circumstances leading to the crash, including allegations that the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Further details regarding the identities of the accused and other victims are awaited.