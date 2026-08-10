Youth Allegedly Murders Girlfriend Over Suspicion She Stopped Caring for Him After Getting Job

Palnadu: A young woman was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend in a gruesome incident in Karampudi mandal of Palnadu district, after he reportedly became suspicious that she was ignoring him after securing a job.

The deceased was identified as Hasina, while the accused was identified as Balasaidu. According to preliminary information, the two had reportedly been in a relationship for around five years.

The incident took place near the canal bund at Inuparajupalli in Karampudi mandal. Police said Balasaidu allegedly attacked Hasina with a knife, resulting in her death. He then reportedly poured petrol over her body and set it on fire in an attempt to destroy evidence.

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According to the investigation, Balasaidu had allegedly grown suspicious that Hasina was no longer giving him the same attention after she secured employment. Police suspect that the relationship-related dispute led to the fatal attack.

The incident came to light after Hasina’s family members approached the police and lodged a complaint after she went missing. Police launched a search operation and subsequently found a partially burned body near the canal bund.

During the investigation, police reportedly questioned Balasaidu. He allegedly broke down and confessed to having committed the murder.

Police are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crime. Further details regarding the relationship, the motive and the evidence collected during the investigation are awaited.