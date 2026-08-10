Crime & Accidents

Youth Allegedly Murders Girlfriend Over Suspicion She Stopped Caring for Him After Getting Job

The incident took place near the canal bund at Inuparajupalli in Karampudi mandal. Police said Balasaidu allegedly attacked Hasina with a knife, resulting in her death. He then reportedly poured petrol over her body and set it on fire in an attempt to destroy evidence.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi10 August 2026 - 16:01
Youth Allegedly Murders Girlfriend Over Suspicion She Stopped Caring for Him After Getting Job
Youth Allegedly Murders Girlfriend Over Suspicion She Stopped Caring for Him After Getting Job

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Palnadu: A young woman was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend in a gruesome incident in Karampudi mandal of Palnadu district, after he reportedly became suspicious that she was ignoring him after securing a job.

The deceased was identified as Hasina, while the accused was identified as Balasaidu. According to preliminary information, the two had reportedly been in a relationship for around five years.

The incident took place near the canal bund at Inuparajupalli in Karampudi mandal. Police said Balasaidu allegedly attacked Hasina with a knife, resulting in her death. He then reportedly poured petrol over her body and set it on fire in an attempt to destroy evidence.

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According to the investigation, Balasaidu had allegedly grown suspicious that Hasina was no longer giving him the same attention after she secured employment. Police suspect that the relationship-related dispute led to the fatal attack.

The incident came to light after Hasina’s family members approached the police and lodged a complaint after she went missing. Police launched a search operation and subsequently found a partially burned body near the canal bund.

During the investigation, police reportedly questioned Balasaidu. He allegedly broke down and confessed to having committed the murder.

Police are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crime. Further details regarding the relationship, the motive and the evidence collected during the investigation are awaited.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi10 August 2026 - 16:01
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs!Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs.With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments.He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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