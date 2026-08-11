Telangana

Telangana SIR Exercise Completed; Over 73 Lakh Voter Entries Yet to Be Digitised

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Telangana has been completed, with a significant gap emerging between the total number of voters and the forms digitised so far. As many as 73 lakh voter entries are reportedly yet to be digitised.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi11 August 2026 - 11:16
Telangana SIR Exercise Completed; Over 73 Lakh Voter Entries Yet to Be Digitised
Telangana SIR Exercise Completed; Over 73 Lakh Voter Entries Yet to Be Digitised

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Hyderabad: The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Telangana has been completed, with a significant gap emerging between the total number of voters and the forms digitised so far. As many as 73 lakh voter entries are reportedly yet to be digitised.

According to the latest figures, Telangana has a total of 3,38,26,448 registered voters. The distribution of electoral forms has been completed 100 per cent across the state. However, only 2,64,30,494 forms have been digitised so far.

The draft electoral roll is scheduled to be released on August 17, based on the data digitised during the SIR exercise.

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Officials have indicated that voters whose names do not appear in the draft electoral roll will have an opportunity to submit a fresh application to have their names included.

The publication of the draft list is expected to provide voters with an opportunity to verify their details and raise objections or seek corrections wherever necessary.

The authorities are expected to undertake further verification and processing of applications following the release of the draft electoral roll.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi11 August 2026 - 11:16
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs!Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs.With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments.He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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