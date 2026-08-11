Telangana SIR Exercise Completed; Over 73 Lakh Voter Entries Yet to Be Digitised

Hyderabad: The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Telangana has been completed, with a significant gap emerging between the total number of voters and the forms digitised so far. As many as 73 lakh voter entries are reportedly yet to be digitised.

According to the latest figures, Telangana has a total of 3,38,26,448 registered voters. The distribution of electoral forms has been completed 100 per cent across the state. However, only 2,64,30,494 forms have been digitised so far.

The draft electoral roll is scheduled to be released on August 17, based on the data digitised during the SIR exercise.

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Officials have indicated that voters whose names do not appear in the draft electoral roll will have an opportunity to submit a fresh application to have their names included.

The publication of the draft list is expected to provide voters with an opportunity to verify their details and raise objections or seek corrections wherever necessary.

The authorities are expected to undertake further verification and processing of applications following the release of the draft electoral roll.