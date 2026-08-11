Hyderabad Police Bust ‘Gupta Nidhulu’ Cheat Racket; Four Held for Defrauding 11 People of ₹1 Crore

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Police have busted a cheating racket in which four accused allegedly defrauded 11 people of around ₹1 crore by promising to locate hidden treasure, locally known as Gupta Nidhulu, buried beneath residential properties.

The racket was busted by sleuths of the Commissioner’s Task Force, Shamshabad Zone, in coordination with the Rajendra Nagar Police. Four persons were apprehended and several items allegedly used in the fraud were seized.

The accused have been identified as Mohd Munawar alias Munna (36), a denting and painting worker from Gudimalkapur; Syed Ali Ashraf (40), an electrician from Farhan Nagar, Jawahar Nagar; Mohd Haji (25), an auto-rickshaw driver from Balaji Nagar, Jawahar Nagar; and Mohd Salman (29), a bike mechanic from Yadagiripally in Keesara mandal.

According to police, Munawar allegedly devised the plan after finding his income insufficient to meet his family expenses. He reportedly contacted his associates and persuaded them to join the scheme with the intention of making easy money.

The accused allegedly approached gullible people claiming to possess special knowledge and the ability to identify locations where hidden treasure was buried. They reportedly convinced victims to allow them to dig at specific locations inside or around residential premises.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

After digging the ground, the accused allegedly planted sacks containing coal and duplicate gold-coated coins. They then reportedly told the victims that the coal would take some time to transform into gold and subsequently fled from the spot.

Police said the accused targeted 11 people in different areas and allegedly collected around ₹1 crore from them.

During the operation, police seized two cars, an auto-rickshaw, two motorcycles, four mobile phones, 25 duplicate fake gold coins, six kilograms of coal, four kilograms of soil and pooja materials allegedly used during the fraud.

A case has been registered at Rajendra Nagar Police Station under Crime No. 916/2026, invoking Sections 318(4), 351(2), 61(2) read with 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The investigation is underway.

Police Appeal to Public

Hyderabad Police have cautioned the public against fraudsters who claim that hidden or underground treasure is buried at particular locations.

Police urged people not to believe such false promises or hand over money to individuals claiming to possess supernatural or special knowledge of hidden treasure. Citizens have also been advised to immediately inform the police if they come across anyone involved in such fraudulent activities.