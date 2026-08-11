21 Women Telecallers Arrested in Delhi Call Centre Fraud Case Linked to 22 Telangana Cybercrime Cases

Hyderabad: Cybercrime police have arrested 21 women telecallers and a bank account holder in connection with a fraudulent call centre network operating from Delhi and allegedly targeting innocent people across the country.

According to police, three individuals from Uttar Pradesh — Lalit Singh, Kuldeep Singh and Anil — allegedly established three fraudulent call centres in the Shiv Market area of Delhi. The call centres reportedly operated by posing as representatives of Bajaj Finance and used pre-prepared scripts to deceive victims under various pretexts.

Cybercrime police investigating the network identified the alleged involvement of these call centres in 22 cybercrime cases registered in Telangana.

The three alleged operators are currently absconding, while police have arrested 21 female telecallers who were working at the call centres. Police also arrested a person whose bank account was allegedly used in the fraudulent transactions.

The arrested women are reportedly from different parts of Telangana, including Korutla in Jagtial district, Saidabad and Borabanda in Hyderabad, and Mahbubnagar district.

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Investigators are examining the call records, bank transactions and other digital evidence to determine the extent of the fraud and identify additional victims and suspects.

Police are also making efforts to trace the three alleged masterminds who reportedly set up and operated the fraudulent call centres in Delhi.

The investigation is continuing to establish the full network behind the operation and determine the total amount allegedly collected from victims.