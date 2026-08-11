India

Bailey Bridge Swept Away by Sudden Water Surge in Uttarakhand’s Niti Valley; BRO Operator Missing

A sudden surge of water and debris swept away a Bailey bridge over the Tamak Nala in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district, disrupting connectivity in the remote Niti Valley near the India-China border.

Photo of Syed Mubashir Syed Mubashir11 August 2026 - 12:33
Bailey Bridge Swept Away by Sudden Water Surge in Uttarakhand’s Niti Valley; BRO Operator Missing
Bailey Bridge Swept Away by Sudden Water Surge in Uttarakhand’s Niti Valley; BRO Operator Missing

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Chamoli: A sudden surge of water and debris swept away a Bailey bridge over the Tamak Nala in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district, disrupting connectivity in the remote Niti Valley near the India-China border.

According to reports, the sudden torrent struck the ravine with considerable force, carrying away the bridge that served as an important link in the strategically sensitive region.

A Border Roads Organisation (BRO) operator, along with two vehicles, was reportedly swept away in the surging water. Following the incident, a search and rescue operation has been launched to trace the missing person.

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The sudden flow of water and debris has raised concerns in the region, particularly amid ongoing monsoon activity in the Himalayan areas.

Rescue teams and authorities are monitoring the situation and conducting searches in the affected area. Further details on the condition of the missing BRO operator and the extent of damage are awaited.

The incident has also highlighted the vulnerability of infrastructure in the mountainous border region to sudden water surges and debris flows.

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Photo of Syed Mubashir Syed Mubashir11 August 2026 - 12:33
Photo of Syed Mubashir

Syed Mubashir

Special Correspondent – Crime & Public Affairs!Mubashir Syed is a Special Correspondent at Munsif News 24x7, covering crime and public affairs.With years of reporting experience, he focuses on law and order, investigations, and public safety issues.He regularly contributes crime reports and field-based coverage to Munsif News 24x7.
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