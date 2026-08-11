Telangana’s Riddhi Toro Wins CBSE Cluster VII U-14 Girls Singles Table Tennis Title

Hyderabad: Telangana’s young table tennis talent Riddhi Toro has clinched the Under-14 Girls Singles title at the CBSE Cluster VII Table Tennis Championship 2026-27, bringing glory to T.I.M.E. School, Bandlaguda Jagir, Hyderabad.

The championship was held from August 7 to 10, 2026, at Sir C. R. Reddy Public School in Eluru, Andhra Pradesh, with young paddlers from schools across the cluster competing for top honours.

Riddhi Toro delivered an impressive performance throughout the tournament, displaying skill, composure and determination against strong opposition.

In the Under-14 Girls Singles semifinal, Riddhi defeated Pogaku Mokshika of Olive Mount Global School, Hyderabad, 3-1. After losing the second game, Riddhi bounced back strongly to seal the match with scores of 11-9, 9-11, 11-6 and 11-8.

She carried the momentum into the final, where she faced Hetvika Kolli of VPS Public School, Vijayawada. Riddhi once again produced a composed performance to register a 3-1 victory and claim the championship title. The final scores were 7-11, 11-9, 11-8 and 11-5.

Riddhi’s achievement also contributed to T.I.M.E. School’s strong showing in the Under-14 Girls Team Championship. The school team comprising Riddhi Toro, Vanshika Chalkapurkar and Ananya Nenavath finished as the runners-up.

In the team final, T.I.M.E. School faced Sri Prakash Synergy School of East Godavari, Andhra Pradesh, which won the contest 3-1.

In the opening match, K. Nayana defeated Vanshika 3-2. Riddhi then put up a dominant performance, defeating D.V. Geetanjali 3-0 to level the contest. However, M.V. Satya Sai defeated Ananya 3-1, before K. Nayana edged past Riddhi 3-2 in a closely fought encounter to seal the title for Sri Prakash Synergy School.

The final standings in the Under-14 Girls Team Championship were:

1st Place: Sri Prakash Synergy School, East Godavari, Andhra Pradesh

2nd Place: T.I.M.E. School, Hyderabad, Telangana

3rd Place: Birla Open Minds International School, Medak, Telangana

Joint 3rd Place: VPS Public School, Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh

Riddhi Toro’s singles title, along with T.I.M.E. School’s runners-up finish in the team event, marks a significant achievement for the school and highlights the growing strength of young table tennis talent in Telangana.

The performance also reflects the school’s continued efforts to nurture sporting talent and provide young athletes with opportunities to compete at the inter-school and national-level circuit.

With a singles championship and a team silver medal to her credit, Riddhi emerged as one of the standout performers of the CBSE Cluster VII Table Tennis Championship 2026-27.