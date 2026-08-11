KBR Park One-Way Traffic System From August 18

Hyderabad : Hyderabad Traffic Police will implement a one-way traffic system around KBR Park from August 18, 2026, due to ongoing flyover and underpass construction under the H-CITI project.

The move aims to reduce congestion, improve traffic flow and ensure safer commuting as road space is currently limited. Two pilot trials were conducted before the implementation.

Traffic police personnel will be deployed 24×7, with new lane markings, signales, CCTV and drone monitoring to manage traffic. Commuters are advised to follow traffic directions, avoid wrong-side driving and park only in designated areas.

Hyderabad Traffic Police has urged citizens to follow official advisories and cooperate with the new arrangement.