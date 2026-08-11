Pipeline Falls on Shaikpet Flyover, Two-Wheeler Rider Narrowly Escapes Accident

Hyderabad: A plastic pipeline installed along the Shaikpet flyover towards Rayadurgam suddenly fell onto the road, triggering panic among motorists and raising concerns over road safety.

According to local residents, the pipeline, which was installed to channel rainwater, unexpectedly came down onto the carriageway while vehicles were passing through the stretch.

A two-wheeler rider reportedly had a narrow escape after managing to swerve away just in time as the pipeline fell onto the road.

The incident caused concern among motorists, who questioned the safety of similar pipelines installed along the flyover. Drivers said that the sudden collapse of such structures could lead to serious accidents, particularly during peak traffic hours.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Motorists and local residents have urged the concerned authorities to immediately inspect all pipelines installed along the flyover, identify those that pose a danger and ensure that they are firmly secured.

They also called for regular safety inspections of roadside and flyover infrastructure to prevent similar incidents and protect commuters.