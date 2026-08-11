Army Jawan Killed After Drunk Driver Rams Into People in Hyderabad’s Hydershakote; CCTV Captures Crash

Hyderabad: An Army jawan was killed after a car allegedly driven by an inebriated person rammed into several people in Hydershakote, under the Rajendranagar police station limits, in the early hours of the day.

CCTV footage of the incident reportedly captured the car speeding along the Ring Road before hitting multiple people. Army jawan Ravinder died on the spot in the accident.

According to police, the vehicle was owned by Kranti Goud, a resident of the Shamshabad area. Preliminary information suggests that the occupants had consumed alcohol during the Bonalu festival and were travelling in the car around dawn to have breakfast.

The speeding vehicle allegedly lost control and struck several people before the incident was reported to the police.

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Police identified the vehicle and its occupants following an examination of the CCTV footage and other evidence. The persons who were in the car at the time of the accident have been arrested, police said.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances of the crash and the role of those involved.

The incident has once again raised concerns over drunk driving and road safety, particularly during festival celebrations.