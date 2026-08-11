Hyderabad

Mechanic Killed While Repairing Bus at Hyderabad’s Jeedimetla RTC Depot

The deceased was identified as Santhosh Kumar, who was reportedly carrying out brake repairs underneath a bus when the vehicle allegedly moved forward unexpectedly.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi11 August 2026 - 16:25
Mechanic Killed While Repairing Bus at Hyderabad’s Jeedimetla RTC Depot
Mechanic Killed While Repairing Bus at Hyderabad’s Jeedimetla RTC Depot

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Hyderabad: A 39-year-old mechanic was killed in a tragic accident at the Jeedimetla RTC depot in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Santhosh Kumar, who was reportedly carrying out brake repairs underneath a bus when the vehicle allegedly moved forward unexpectedly.

Santhosh Kumar was trapped under the bus and sustained critical injuries. He died on the spot, according to preliminary information.

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The incident caused concern among workers at the depot. The exact circumstances that led to the bus moving while the mechanic was underneath it are yet to be established.

Jeedimetla Police have begun an investigation into the incident and are examining the circumstances surrounding the accident. Further details are awaited.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi11 August 2026 - 16:25
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs!Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs.With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments.He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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