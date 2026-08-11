Mechanic Killed While Repairing Bus at Hyderabad’s Jeedimetla RTC Depot

Hyderabad: A 39-year-old mechanic was killed in a tragic accident at the Jeedimetla RTC depot in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Santhosh Kumar, who was reportedly carrying out brake repairs underneath a bus when the vehicle allegedly moved forward unexpectedly.

Santhosh Kumar was trapped under the bus and sustained critical injuries. He died on the spot, according to preliminary information.

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The incident caused concern among workers at the depot. The exact circumstances that led to the bus moving while the mechanic was underneath it are yet to be established.

Jeedimetla Police have begun an investigation into the incident and are examining the circumstances surrounding the accident. Further details are awaited.