Lovers Attempt Suicide by Jumping into Canal After Learning of Woman’s Terminal Illness; Woman Dies

West Godavari: A young woman died and a man is undergoing treatment after the two allegedly attempted suicide by jumping into a canal in Vendra village of West Godavari district on Monday night.

The deceased has been identified as Lalithambika (20) from Bhimavaram, while the survivor is Sandeep Kumar (22) from Kumudavalli village in Palakoderu mandal.

According to preliminary information, Lalithambika was working at an aqua shop in Bhimavaram, while Sandeep was pursuing his studies. The two were reportedly in a relationship and had decided to marry.

Sandeep had recently taken Lalithambika to his home and introduced her to his parents. When the couple informed their families about their decision to have a love marriage, their elders reportedly agreed to the proposal.

The families allegedly decided to arrange their marriage after Sandeep’s sister’s wedding. Lalithambika had reportedly been raised by her grandmother due to the absence of her parents.

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However, according to police, the couple later learned that Lalithambika was suffering from a terminal illness. Sandeep reportedly told police that they became distressed after learning about her condition and decided to end their lives together.

On Monday night, the couple allegedly jumped into the canal near Adivikodula Locks in Vendra village.

Locals who noticed the incident managed to rescue Sandeep from the water. He was shifted to a hospital in Bhimavaram, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Lalithambika, however, was swept away by the strong currents. Her body was later recovered from the canal.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident. Further details are awaited.