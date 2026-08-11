Trump Towers Hyderabad Unveiled: Two 65-Storey Luxury Towers to Rise in Kokapet

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s luxury real estate landscape is set for a major addition with the launch of Trump Towers Hyderabad, a landmark residential development coming up on Golden Mile Road in Kokapet.

Tribeca Developers, in partnership with Ira Realty, announced the project on Tuesday, marking the Trump brand’s debut in South India’s residential real estate market.

The project will feature two imposing 65-storey towers, each rising approximately 800 feet above the ground. The towers will be connected by a suspended sky bridge on the 28th floor, which will house the Trump Club. The club floor will extend across both towers and offer residents panoramic views of Hyderabad.

The development will comprise more than 450 luxury residences, including 3.5-BHK and 4-BHK homes as well as double-height simplex residences. Each residence will feature a private lift lobby and floor-to-ceiling glazing, while a landscaped podium will accommodate additional amenities and recreational facilities.

The project has already received registration under the Real Estate Regulatory Authority, with RERA Registration No. P02400010871. Expressions of Interest are now open, with early registrants set to receive priority allocation before the formal sales launch.

Eric Trump, Executive Vice President of The Trump Organization, said Hyderabad is among India’s most dynamic and rapidly growing cities. He expressed confidence that Trump Towers Hyderabad would emerge as one of the city’s iconic residential addresses.

Tribeca Developers Founder Kalpesh Mehta said the project has been envisioned as an iconic landmark for Hyderabad. Ira Realty Founder and Managing Director Narsi Reddy said the Golden Mile deserved a development of global stature that matched the rapid growth of the area.

According to Tribeca Developers, the company has previously developed Trump-branded residences in Mumbai, Pune, Gurgaon, Noida and Kolkata. The developer said it has delivered 13 projects covering approximately 14 million square feet across India.

Speaking to the media at the project announcement, Kalpesh Mehta and Narsi Reddy highlighted the development’s design, scale and positioning in Hyderabad’s premium residential market.

With its twin 65-storey towers, elevated sky bridge and luxury residences, Trump Towers Hyderabad is expected to add a distinctive landmark to Kokapet’s rapidly expanding skyline.