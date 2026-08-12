K.T. Rama Rao misleading people with false allegations, says Telangana minister

Hyderabad: Telangana Industries Minister, Duddilla Sridhar Babu, on Wednesday accused BRS Working President, K.T. Rama Rao, of misleading people with false allegations on land allocations.

Alleging that the previous government of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) allotted lands for only Rs.90 lakh per acre, he said the present government allotted land for Rs.1.50 crore per acre.

The minister claimed that the land was allotted strictly in accordance with prescribed rules and regulations.

Stating that five acres were allotted for Rs.7.5 crore, he asked K.T. Rama Rao to clarify where from he got the figure of Rs.200 crore.

The minister was reacting to K.T. Rama Rao’s allegation that the government allotted five acres of land worth Rs.200 crore near Future City to Tesseract Advanced Systems Pvt Limited allegedly linked to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s brother Kondal Reddy.

Speaking to the media after a face-to-face meeting at state Congress headquarters Gandhi Bhavan, Sridhar Babu challenged K.T. Rama Rao to explain to Telangana’s farmers the price received for the paddy grown at former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s farmhouse.

Claiming that the Hyderabad Industrial Lands Transformation (HILT) policy would benefit the people of Hyderabad, he cautioned K.T. Rama Rao against creating fear among industrialists.

He said obstructing Telangana’s development was not in the interest of the State and urged K.T. Rama Rao not to vent his political anger on the people.

Sridhar Babu alleged that BRS leaders were indulging in “Goebbels-style propaganda” and reminded them that people had rejected such propaganda in the Lok Sabha and local body elections.

He alleged that the BRS government had caused serious damage to Telangana’s interests in the allocation of water. He made it clear that the Congress government will not compromise on Telangana’s rightful share of water.

He revealed that the State government would attend the upcoming Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) meeting and strongly argue for Telangana’s interests and rightful share of water.

On face-to-face programme, he said the programme was envisaged by state Congress president, Mahesh Kumar Goud, to have constant public interaction and hear the grievances of the public.

“The programme will be attended by a minister every week. Today, I have been attending this programme, and it is a continuous programme to maintain a rapport with the common man and ensure that problems that have not been solved are addressed,” he said.