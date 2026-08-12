78 Telangana Prison Inmates Clear SSC EXAMS Through NIOS

DG Prisons Dr. Soumya Mishra Announces Special Remission

Telangana : In a significant milestone for prison education and rehabilitation, 78 inmates of Telangana prisons have successfully cleared the SSC examination through the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) for the first time.

The achievement follows an MoU between the Telangana Prisons Department and NIOS to provide inmates an opportunity to pursue secondary education. A total of 108 inmates from Central Prison Cherlapalli, Central Prison Nizamabad and Special Prison for Women, Hyderabad, enrolled for the programme.

The inmates underwent a year of structured preparation with regular classes, mock tests and pre-board examinations. Government and private teachers, supported by prison officials and education coordinators, worked consistently to guide and motivate the students.

The results are commendable:

Cherlapalli: 56 inmates

Nizamabad: 15 inmates

Special Prison for Women, Hyderabad: 7 inmates

The initiative reflects the visionary efforts of the Telangana Prisons Department to make education a powerful instrument of rehabilitation, self-confidence and social reintegration. The determination shown by the inmates, supported by dedicated teachers and prison staff, has turned an opportunity for education into a pathway towards a better future.

Director General of Prisons & Correctional Services, Dr. Soumya Mishra, IPS, congratulated the successful candidates and appreciated their perseverance and commitment. She announced Director General’s Special Remission for all 78 inmates who cleared the SSC examination as recognition of their discipline, hard work and commitment to self-improvement.

The Department will encourage the successful candidates to continue their education through NIOS Senior Secondary (10+2). After completing 10+2, they can pursue undergraduate programmes through the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Open University Study Centre at Central Prison, Cherlapalli.

The inmates are also eligible to pursue ITI courses at the ITI established at Central Prison, Cherlapalli, providing them with opportunities to acquire technical skills and improve their employability.

The success of these 78 inmates demonstrates that education can open a new chapter in the lives of prisoners, restore confidence and create a meaningful path towards rehabilitation and self-reliance. The Telangana Prisons Department deserves appreciation for creating such opportunities and for placing education, dignity and rehabilitation at the heart of correctional administration.