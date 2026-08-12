Jr NTR undergoes arthroscopic surgery after shoulder injury, to fully-recover in 2-3 months

Mumbai: Actor Jr NTR, who suffered an injury to his shoulder, underwent shoulder surgery on Wednesday at KIMS Hospitals. After close consultation and follow-up care with a dedicated team of medical specialists, it was determined that he would benefit from arthroscopic surgery to facilitate a quicker and more complete recovery.

The procedure was undertaken following a detailed medical evaluation and was aimed at supporting NTR’s recovery and facilitating his return to normal activities. In an official health bulletin issued by KIMS Hospitals, the medical team shared an update on NTR’s condition following the procedure.

They shared, “The surgery was completely successful and NTR is doing fine. He will now begin a structured rehabilitation programme under medical supervision. Doctors anticipate that NTR can return to his normal self within a 2 to 3-month timeframe”.

After his surgery, the actor will now undergo a structured rehabilitation programme under the supervision of his medical team. The recovery will focus on rehabilitation and a gradual return to his regular routine. The actor is expected to return to his normal self within the anticipated 2 to 3-months.

Earlier, the actor’s team had shared that he sustained an injury to his shoulder.

The actor’s team had shared in a press communique, “We regret to inform everyone that Mr. NTR sustained an unfortunate shoulder injury earlier this evening. Following a thorough medical evaluation, the team of doctors headed by Dr. J. Madhusudan Rao and Dr. R. A. Purnachandra Tejaswi has advised complete rest for six to eight weeks to ensure a smooth and complete recovery. We would like to assure everyone that there is absolutely no cause for panic”.

“We will continue to share official updates regarding his health and recovery as and when appropriate. Thank you for your understanding and continued support”, they added.