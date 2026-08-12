Allari Naresh-starrer Ramba Oorvasi Menaka’s teaser: Be careful about what you wish for!

Hyderabad: The makers of director Chandra Mohan Chintada’s upcoming film,’Ramba Oorvasi Menaka’, featuring actor Allari Naresh in the lead, have now released a teaser of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

The entertaining teaser begins with a father introducing a mystery family magic book to his son. He tells him that if he puts the right spell on the book, he can bring the celestial nymphs — Rambha, Urvashi, and Menaka — from the heavens to the earth. After trying for 25 years, the three finally come to earth. However, the long-awaited dream of true happiness does not last long. The hero realizes that handling the three nymphs is not as easy as he thought it would be.

The teaser shows Allari Naresh will be back to doing what he does best in this film – making people laugh. Surabhi plays the heroine, while Vennela Kishore is seen as the lord of the heavens, Indra. Naresh VK plays the role of Allari Naresh’s father, while Raashi Singh, Vishnupriya, Prisha Singh appear in the roles of Rambha, Urvashi, and Menaka. Srinivas Reddy, Raccha Ravi, Muralidhar Goud and others are also seen playing key roles in the film.

The teaser shows that director Chandra Mohan Chintada’s film will be a full-fledged entertainer, having equal parts fantasy and comedy.

The makers had announced the title of the film on the occasion of actor Allari Naresh’s birthday earlier this year.

Known for constantly reinventing himself with unconventional and content-driven films, actor Allari Naresh, who is known for his sense of humour, is now making a return to the genre that established him as one of Telugu cinema’s finest entertainers.

‘Ramba Oorvasi Menaka’, which will be Naresh’s 65th film, is being jointly bankrolled by Razesh Danda and Nimmakayala Prasad under the prestigious Annapurna Studios and Hasya Movies banners.

The film has an experienced technical crew backing it. Cinematography for the film is by Raam Reddy while Chaitan Bharadwaj has scored its music. Brahma Kadali is the production designer, and Chota K Prasad is overseeing its editing.

The makers have announced that the film will hit screens the world over on September 4 this year.