Gulf Giants add Miller, Klaasen; Omarzai, Muzarabani return ahead of ILT20 season 5

Dubai: Gulf Giants have strengthened their squad ahead of the ILT20 Season 5 Player Auction, securing the services of South African powerhouses David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen as pre-auction signings.

The inaugural champions have also retained the services of Afghanistan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai and Zimbabwe fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani, bringing four established international names into their squad for the upcoming season, which will run from November 22 to December 20, 2026.

The signings give Gulf Giants considerable firepower across departments as they look to reclaim the title they won in the tournament’s inaugural edition in 2023.

Gulf Giants head coach Simon Helmot welcomed the additions, saying, “We are delighted to welcome David and Heinrich to the Gulf Giants family while bringing back Azmatullah and Blessing. They are world-class players and proven match-winners who add tremendous quality and depth to our squad. We’ve built a strong foundation, and the Player Auction gives us another opportunity to complete our squad as we prepare for Season 5.”

Miller brings extensive experience to the Giants’ batting unit. The South African has featured in 571 T20 matches and accumulated more than 12,000 runs across international and franchise cricket. His résumé also includes a key contribution to Gujarat Titans’ IPL title triumph in 2022.

Klaasen, meanwhile, adds another explosive option to the middle order while also providing wicketkeeping cover. The South African wicketkeeper-batter has scored more than 6,900 runs in 294 T20 appearances and is set to make his first ILT20 appearance in the upcoming season.

Omarzai’s return follows an impressive debut campaign with the franchise. The Afghanistan all-rounder contributed 233 runs and 12 wickets in 10 matches last season, establishing himself as an important two-way option for the Giants.

Muzarabani is also back after injury ruled him out of the previous campaign. The Zimbabwe quick has taken 22 wickets in 17 matches for Gulf Giants since joining the franchise in 2023. His most productive season came in 2024-25, when he claimed 16 wickets in 10 games.

With four key pieces now secured, Gulf Giants will head into the October Player Auction with the core of their Season 5 squad already in place.

The franchise will be aiming to build on its status as the competition’s inaugural champions when the fifth edition of the ILT20 gets underway on November 22.