Committed to build better future for youth, says Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday said that his government is committed to building a better future for the youth. The Chief Minister greeted youth on International Youth Day.

“You are our energy. You are our strength. You are the hope and promise of tomorrow. On International Youth Day, I reaffirm our commitment to building a future where every young person has the freedom, confidence and opportunity to choose their own path and live the life they aspire to,” Chandrababu Naidu posted on ‘X’.

“Whatever we are doing today is ultimately about building a better future for you tomorrow, a future where you have greater opportunities, the freedom to dream and the support to turn those dreams into reality. I extend my warm greetings to all of you and invite you to join me in shaping this future together,” he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan also greeted youth on International Youth Day. “Youth are not just the future of Bharat. They are the energy, courage and imagination shaping its present. On International Youth Day, I salute the young minds who dare to dream beyond the ordinary, question what seems impossible and turn ideas into action,” he said.

“A young person with knowledge in the mind, courage in the heart and character in action can transform a family, a community and ultimately a Nation. Every innovation, every new idea, every act of courage and every step taken with purpose brings us closer to the Bharat we dream of building,” the Jana Sena leader said.

“To the youth of our Nation, I say: Dream boldly. Learn continuously. Create fearlessly. Stand firmly for what is right. Your talent is your strength. Your ideas are your power. Your determination is the force that will shape the Bharat of tomorrow. Let us build a generation that does not wait for change, but becomes the change. My heartfelt wishes to the youth of Bharat on International Youth Day.”