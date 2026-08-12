Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 p.m. amid Opposition uproar

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 p.m. on Wednesday after the Opposition Benches ignored repeated requests from Speaker Om Birla to maintain the decorum of the House. The Opposition MPs continued with relentless sloganeering, demanding Union Home Minister Amit Shah‘s presence in the House and a statement on the police action against the NEET protesters on July 20.

Even after the government, earlier in the week, gave assurances that the Home Minister will deliver a reply on the issue, the Opposition continued with its protests even on Wednesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju accused Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi of “using students to promote his agenda” while saying that the Home Minister Shah has already prepared to respond during a “full-fledged discussion” on students’ agitation.

He alleged that the Opposition “did not allow” the discussion to take place and instead “ran away”.

Meanwhile, the National Co-operative Development Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2026, was passed in the Lok Sabha through a voice vote on Tuesday amid heavy sloganeering by the Opposition MPs.

Minister of State for Cooperation Murlidhar Mohol introduced the Bill on behalf of Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah. This Bill seeks to make changes to the National Co-operative Development Corporation Act, 1962, with an aim to make funding for co-operatives faster and more flexible.

This Bill seeks to expand the role of the NCDC, a statutory body under the Ministry of Cooperation that finances and promotes co-operative societies, in financing the cooperative sectors across the country.

The Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026, was also passed in the Lok Sabha by voice vote amid relentless sloganeering.

This Bill proposes to change the name of the state of Kerala to ‘Keralam’.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai introduced the Bill in the House even as Opposition MPs continued with their sloganeering, demanding Home Minister Amit Shah’s presence and statement over the police action against the NEET protesters on July 20.