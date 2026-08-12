Revanth Reddy devising ‘Anumula Hubs’, claims BRS’ Rama Rao

Hyderabad: Continuing his attack on Telangana Chief Minister, Anumula Revanth Reddy, over an alleged ₹200 crore ‘scam’ involving Tesseract Advanced Systems Pvt Limited linked to his brother, BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao on Wednesday said that he was busy devising ‘Anumula Hubs’.

Revanth Reddy devising ‘Anumula Hubs’, remarks KTR

Rama Rao posted on ‘X’ that while the previous government of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) built T-Hub to ensure that real startups thrive, Revanth Reddy is busy devising ‘Anumula Hubs’.

“While we built T-Hub to ensure that real startups thrive, Revanth Reddy is busy devising ‘Anumula Hubs’ – family-run, family-driven, zero-innovation, zero-employee scam…err scheme.!,” wrote Rama Rao.

“If you are one of the Anumula brothers, you get land allotted for dirt cheap. No questions asked I propose ‘Anumula Kondal Reddy’ as the innovator of the century for building a zero investment defence company – ‘Tesseract Advanced Systems Pvt Limited’ and making at least 200 crore profit overnight,” Rama Rao alleged in the post.

“Sridhar Babu garu & Revanth Reddy garu should educate millions of youth of Telangana how to get hundreds of crores worth government land. Why restrict this magic trick only to the Anumula family?,” Rama Rao added.

The BRS leader demanded a comprehensive probe into the alleged allotment of nearly five acres of government land, valued at around ₹200 crore, to Tesseract Advanced Systems, a company linked to CM Reddy’s brother, Anumula Kondal Reddy.

Rama Rao questioned how a company with a paid-up capital of just ₹1 lakh and zero employees could be allotted such a valuable parcel of government land.

He claimed that Tesseract had zero employees as of March 31, 2025, while its paid-up capital stood at just ₹1 lakh and the nearly five-acre parcel, valued at around ₹200 crore, was allotted for approximately ₹7 crore, at a rate of about ₹3,700 per square yard.

Rama Rao demanded that the Telangana government make public all documents relating to the allotment, including the Government Order, land valuation, eligibility criteria, investment proposal, employment commitments and details of the officials involved in the decision-making process.

Rama Rao also questioned Minister D. Sridhar Babu’s claim that Kondal Reddy had no connection with Tesseract. He referred to Kondal Reddy’s LinkedIn profile and said the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum had identified him as Chairman of Tesseract Advanced Systems.

Rama Rao said the BRS would approach the Telangana Governor with a formal complaint and, if necessary, move the Lokayukta and the courts. He said the party would continue pursuing the matter until all facts were established and those responsible were held accountable.