Constable dies by suicide in police station in Hyderabad, probe on

Hyderabad: A constable allegedly died by suicide at a police station in Hyderabad on Wednesday, officials said.

Constable J. Sai Kumar was found dead in the ACP office at the LB Nagar Police Station of Malkajgiri Police Commissionerate.

He was on night duty and was found hanging from a ceiling fan at the police station in the morning.

Sai Kumar, a 2024-batch constable, was attached to the ACP office for e-COPS duty.

According to police, the incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. Sai Kumar was found hanging in the restroom of the ACP office. Police rushed him to a private hospital, where doctors examined him and declared him brought dead.

Sai Kumar was reportedly staying with his friends in a room at Karmanghat. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death and are trying to ascertain the reason behind the incident.

Police shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Meanwhile, Sai Kumar’s family members staged a protest outside LB Nagar Police Station.

They expressed anguish over the police allegedly not informing them before shifting the body to the hospital. They have demanded that his mobile phone be handed over to the family.

Police registered a case and took up further investigation. They said that the exact circumstances leading to the constable’s death would be established during the probe.

This is the second such incident in the city in three weeks.

A police constable had allegedly shot himself with a service firearm at the Telangana Police Headquarters in Lakdikapul on July 23. He was suspected to have taken the extreme step due to family issues.

The constable, identified as Swamy, reportedly wrote a suicide note before he ended his life. He allegedly said that no one should say anything against his wife and children.

Swamy (40) wrote that they are good people and that he would look after them even after his death.

For more details: Munsif daily.com