Vice-Chancellor Prof. Kumar Molugaram Releases Communicative English and Employability Skills

Hyderabad: The textbook Communicative English and Employability Skills, edited by Prof. B. Vijaya, Professor & Head, Department of English, University College of Engineering (Autonomous), Osmania University, and Director, Centre for English Language Training (CELT), was formally inaugurated and released today at 12:15 p.m. at the Vice-Chancellor’s Chamber, Osmania University.

The textbook was released by the Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor of Osmania University, Prof. Kumar Molugaram, marking a significant academic initiative under the jurisdiction of Osmania University. Prof. G. Naresh Reddy, Registrar, Osmania University, and Prof. S. Jithender Kumar Naik, OSD to the Vice-Chancellor, were present on the occasion.

Published by Orient Blackswan in 2026, Communicative English and Employability Skills has been developed to strengthen students’ communicative competence and equip them with essential employability skills required for academic and professional success.

The textbook is a collaborative academic endeavour, with contributions from ten faculty members representing institutions within the jurisdiction of Osmania University. The contributors are:

1. Dr. Lakshmi Mantha, Assistant Professor (C), Department of English, University College of Engineering, Osmania University.

2. Ms. Suma Bindu Pothuri, Assistant Professor (C), Department of English, University College of Engineering, Osmania University.

3. Dr. Jacqueline Amaral, Head, Department of Humanities and Social Sciences, Vasavi College of Engineering, Hyderabad.

4. Dr. V. Srilatha, Associate Professor and Head, Department of English, Stanley College of Engineering and Technology for Women (A).

5. Ms. Siddiqui Tahseen Fatima, Head, Department of English, Lords Institute of Engineering and Technology.

6. Dr. Sunita Vijay Kumar, Associate Professor and Head, Department of English, MVSR Engineering College (A).

7. Ms. K. Sudha Rani, Head, Department of English, Neil Gogte Institute of Technology.

8. Dr. Suil Solomon Philip, Associate Professor of English, Department of Humanities and Sciences, Methodist College of Engineering and Technology (A).

9. Dr. Sameen Faheem, Head, Department of English, Deccan College of Engineering and Technology.

10. Dr. Gitasri Mukherjee, Associate Professor and Head, Department of English, Muffakham Jah College of Engineering and Technology (A).

The textbook covers essential areas of language and communication, including listening, speaking, reading, writing, pronunciation, contextual communication, and collaborative communication and employability skills. It is designed with a practical and learner-centred approach to help engineering students develop confidence, fluency and effective communication skills for the workplace.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice-Chancellor appreciated the initiative and emphasised the importance of communication skills in shaping students’ academic and professional careers. He congratulated Prof. B. Vijaya and the team of contributors for bringing out a comprehensive textbook that addresses the communication and employability needs of engineering students.

Prof. B. Vijaya expressed her gratitude to the Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor, Registrar, OSD to the Vice-Chancellor, the contributing authors and all those who supported the publication of the textbook. She stated that the book is intended to bridge the gap between classroom-based English learning and the communication competencies required in higher education and the professional world.

For more details: Munsif daily.com