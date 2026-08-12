BRS Cadres Stage Protest Near Ekta Unity Mall in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) cadres staged a massive protest near the under-construction PM Ekta Unity Mall opposite Malkam Cheruvu at Rayadurgam in Hyderabad on Wednesday, raising objections over the project and demanding clarity from the Telangana government.

BRS MLCs Dasoju Sravan and Shambipur Raju participated in the protest and led party workers who gathered near the construction site. The protesters raised slogans against the state government, including “CM Down Down”, as tensions escalated at the site.

Police personnel deployed at the location stopped BRS leaders from entering the construction area and inspecting the ongoing works. However, amid the protest, some BRS leaders reportedly rushed inside the premises.

The protest led to a tense situation near the construction site, with police attempting to prevent the protesters from entering the area and maintain law and order.

BRS leaders demanded the opportunity to inspect the construction site and sought transparency regarding the project. Party cadres continued raising slogans against Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and the state government during the demonstration.

The PM Ekta Unity Mall is being constructed opposite Malkam Cheruvu in the Rayadurgam area. The latest protest by BRS leaders has brought renewed political attention to the project and the government’s plans for its development.

Police remained deployed at the site to prevent further escalation as BRS leaders and cadres continued their protest.

For more details: Munsif daily.com