6th Gujarati Seva Mandal Telangana State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament 2026 Begins in Secunderabad

The 6th Gujarati Seva Mandal Telangana State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament 2026 officially commenced on Wednesday at the Secunderabad SGM Playground, marking the beginning of a three-day sporting event scheduled from August 12 to 14.

The tournament is being organised by the Gujarati Seva Mandal, with Techno Sports (HAWA) sponsoring the event. The opening ceremony was attended by prominent table tennis officials, coaches and members of the Gujarati Seva Mandal.

The chief guests and dignitaries present at the inaugural ceremony included Nagendar Reddy, Secretary of the Telangana State Table Tennis Association; Narendra Bhai Kotak, Treasurer of Gujarati Seva Mandal; Dinesh Bhai Neelkanth and Dinesh Bhai Lalguru, Executive Members of Gujarati Seva Mandal; T. Nagaraj, International Coach of Gujarati Seva Mandal; and Anand Raman, Executive Committee Member of the Telangana State Table Tennis Association.

As part of the inauguration, Narendra Bhai Kotak formally marked the beginning of the tournament by hitting the first ball, signalling the start of the three-day competition.

The opening day witnessed exciting action in the Under-11 Boys category, with young players displaying impressive skills, determination and competitive spirit.

In the Under-11 Boys semifinals, Shubham Dey of AVSC defeated Bhoumik of AWA in a closely fought five-game encounter, winning 3-2 with scores of 7-11, 11-7, 10-12, 11-2 and 11-5.

In the other semifinal, Jatin Jairam of SGUTTA defeated Shobhik Jain of GSM 3-2. The match went down to the wire, with Jatin eventually securing victory with scores of 8-11, 11-9, 11-7, 5-11 and 11-9.

Earlier, the Under-11 Boys quarterfinals also produced several competitive matches. Shubham Dey defeated Liyaan Rao of AWA 3-0, with scores of 11-7, 11-6 and 11-2.

Bhoumik of AWA defeated Nandiraju of SPARS 3-0, winning 11-8, 11-8 and 11-7. Jatin Jairam of SGUTTA also secured a convincing 3-0 victory over Siddharth of PPTTA, with scores of 11-4, 12-10 and 11-6.

In another quarterfinal encounter, Shobhik Jain of GSM advanced after a hard-fought match, winning 3-1 with scores of 14-12, 11-7, 2-11 and 11-4.

The tournament will continue until August 14, with players competing across various age categories for valuable ranking points. The organisers said the event aims to provide young and emerging table tennis players with a competitive platform while promoting the sport at the grassroots level across Telangana.