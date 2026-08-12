Three Flights Hit by Technical Glitches in One Day, Passengers Left Stranded; Emergency Landing After Engine Failure

New Delhi: Air travel was disrupted after three separate flights encountered technical issues within a single day, leaving passengers facing significant inconvenience. The incidents also triggered anger among passengers, who questioned the services and arrangements of the respective airlines.

On Wednesday morning, an Air India Express flight operating from Kolkata to Chennai developed a technical problem. The issue delayed the aircraft’s departure, prompting angry passengers to stage a protest at Kolkata airport. Passengers expressed frustration over the prolonged delay and demanded an immediate resolution.

Meanwhile, a SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Pune was also affected by a technical problem. The flight was scheduled to take off at 9:55 pm on Tuesday. After passengers had boarded the aircraft, a problem developed with the aircraft’s air-conditioning system.

With the air-conditioning system not functioning, passengers were reportedly left struggling in intense heat and suffocating conditions inside the aircraft. Some passengers attempted to get relief by fanning themselves with their hands. The situation became particularly difficult for children, who were reportedly seen crying due to the heat, while pregnant women also faced considerable discomfort.

Following protests by passengers, a technical team inspected the aircraft. SpiceJet eventually cancelled the flight, after which passengers were moved back to the terminal. An alternative flight was subsequently arranged and departed at around 5 am on Wednesday.

In another incident, an IndiGo flight operating from Kolkata to Chennai faced a serious technical problem on Tuesday night. At around 11:30 pm, the aircraft’s left engine reportedly stopped functioning. Given the seriousness of the situation, a full emergency was declared at Chennai airport.

The aircraft was carrying 224 passengers. Emergency response arrangements were put in place at the airport to facilitate the aircraft’s landing. At around 11:37 pm, the aircraft landed safely at Chennai airport, bringing relief to passengers and airport authorities.

The emergency situation at Chennai airport was subsequently withdrawn and flight operations returned to normal.

With three separate flights facing technical problems within a short period, questions are being raised over airline services, aircraft maintenance and passenger-handling arrangements. The SpiceJet incident, in particular, drew strong criticism after passengers were reportedly forced to endure intense heat and discomfort inside the aircraft.