Garbage Piles Up on PVNR Expressway for 10 Days, Flying Debris and Empty Liquor Bottles Litter the Road (Video)

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s busy PVNR Expressway has reportedly been left littered with garbage for nearly ten days, raising concerns over cleanliness, maintenance and road safety. Trash, empty liquor bottles and plastic sheets have been scattered across stretches of the elevated road, causing inconvenience to motorists.

The garbage becomes an added hazard when strong winds blow plastic sheets and other lightweight waste onto the carriageway. Sudden debris on the road can pose a particular risk to two-wheeler riders and may force motorists to make abrupt manoeuvres to avoid obstacles.

The PVNR Expressway is one of the key elevated routes in Hyderabad and carries a large volume of traffic every day. Residents and commuters have expressed concern over the lack of timely cleaning and maintenance, saying that such neglect on a busy road could compromise the safety of road users.

PVNR Expressway buried under garbage for days



For the past ten days, the PVNR Expressway, one of Hyderabad’s busiest elevated roads, has become a dumping ground. Trash, empty liquor bottles, and plastic sheets are scattered across the bridge. Drivers must deal with flying debris… pic.twitter.com/GNfknLpja5 — Hyderabad Mail (@Hyderabad_Mail) August 12, 2026

The presence of empty liquor bottles and plastic waste has also affected the overall appearance of the expressway. Citizens said regular cleaning of major roads should not be treated merely as a civic beautification exercise, but as an important road-safety measure.

Commuters have urged the concerned authorities to immediately clear the garbage and debris from the PVNR Expressway and ensure regular cleaning and monitoring of the elevated road.

Residents also warned that if the waste is not removed promptly, flying plastic and other debris could potentially contribute to accidents, particularly during windy conditions. They have called for immediate action to restore cleanliness and ensure safer travel on the busy expressway.