Minister Mohammed Azharuddin Reviews Arrangements for CM Revanth Reddy’s Felicitation Programme

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister for Minorities Welfare and Public Enterprises Mohammed Azharuddin held a high-level review meeting at the Telangana Secretariat on Wednesday to assess arrangements for the felicitation programme of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy scheduled to be held on August 13.

The programme will honour meritorious students from minority communities who have excelled in Group-I, Group-II, IIT-JEE, EAPCET and other competitive examinations after a gap of 16 years. Toppers from the Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGMREIS) in SSC and Intermediate examinations will also be felicitated.

Telangana Government Advisor Mohammed Ali Shabbir, TGMREIS President Faheem Qureshi, Minorities Welfare Department Secretary B. Shafiullah, IFS, and other senior officials attended the review meeting.

The participation of senior officials from various departments reflects the Telangana Government’s focus on ensuring comprehensive arrangements and effective coordination for the successful conduct of the felicitation programme.

The Minorities Welfare Department is taking all necessary measures to make the event a meaningful celebration of the academic achievements, talent and aspirations of minority students.

The programme is also aimed at recognising the hard work and outstanding performance of students who have excelled in competitive examinations and academic fields, while encouraging more young people from minority communities to pursue higher education and competitive examinations.