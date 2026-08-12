Mohammed Siraj Turns Barber! Video of Him Cutting Sarfaraz Khan’s Hair Goes Viral on Social Media

Colombo: Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj recently gave fans a glimpse of his playful side after taking on an unexpected role — that of a barber. Siraj was seen cutting the hair of Sarfaraz Khan, who has made a comeback to the Indian Test squad, and the fun-filled video has gone viral on social media.

In the viral clip, Siraj approaches Sarfaraz and offers to give him a haircut. Sarfaraz initially appears hesitant, seemingly unsure about trusting the fast bowler with his hairstyle. His expressions even suggest a little nervousness as Siraj gets ready to use the clippers.

Eventually, Sarfaraz agrees, allowing Siraj to carry out the haircut. Siraj appears to enjoy the moment, while Sarfaraz looks slightly worried about the outcome. A professional hairstylist later steps in to give the haircut the finishing touches and complete Sarfaraz’s new look.

The way Mohammed Siraj cuts Sarfaraz Khan’s hair like a big brother. 😂



Also, look at Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant’s new haircuts for the Ind vs Sl Test series! pic.twitter.com/RGjrXZodAo — Sonu (@Cricket_live247) August 11, 2026

The light-hearted moment has attracted plenty of reactions from cricket fans on social media, with several users comparing Siraj’s playful behaviour to that of an elder brother teasing his younger brother.

Meanwhile, Sarfaraz has received another opportunity to return to the Indian Test team. He was called up for India’s upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka after Sai Sudharsan was ruled out due to a toe stress reaction.

Sarfaraz has already joined the Indian squad in Colombo. Attention is now on whether he will make the playing XI for the first Test, which is scheduled to begin in Galle on August 15.

The 28-year-old batter has played six Tests for India so far, scoring 371 runs at an average of 37.10, including a career-best 150. Despite being part of the squad on previous occasions, Sarfaraz has also missed out on playing opportunities, including during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

With Sudharsan unavailable, Sarfaraz has another chance to strengthen his position in the Test side. His performance in the Sri Lanka series could prove important as India look to improve their position in the World Test Championship standings.

The first Test will be played in Galle from August 15, while the second Test is scheduled in Colombo from August 23 to 27.

The Indian squad for the Sri Lanka Test series includes captain Shubman Gill, vice-captain KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain, Aaqib Nabi and Sarfaraz Khan.