Claim of Imran Khan’s Death in Jail Sparks Turmoil in Pakistan!

Islamabad: A claim by Pakistani journalist Wajahat Saeed Khan regarding the health and whereabouts of former Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan has triggered political unease in Pakistan. The journalist claimed that Imran Khan may have died while in prison. However, there has been no official or independently verified confirmation of his death so far.

According to Wajahat Saeed Khan, three senior military officers at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi believe that Imran Khan is no longer alive. However, the journalist himself clarified that the information remains unverified and that the officers cited by him did not personally witness Imran Khan’s alleged death.

Imran Khan has been in prison since August 2023 and is currently serving a 14-year sentence. His family members, lawyers and PTI leaders have repeatedly expressed concern over his health and alleged restrictions on access to him. The party has claimed that several attempts to meet him have been denied and has demanded an independent medical examination.

Rumours about Imran Khan’s alleged death in prison had also surfaced previously. On December 2 last year, his sister Uzma Khanum reportedly met him at Adiala Jail and said that he was physically healthy, although he was allegedly being kept in solitary confinement.

Meanwhile, PTI has warned of large-scale protests if permission is not granted for party leaders and family members to meet Imran Khan. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister and PTI leader Sohail Afridi claimed that more than two million party workers and supporters were prepared to take to the streets.

Afridi also warned that there was growing anger among young people and that the situation could become difficult for authorities to control. PTI has announced a major long march towards Islamabad on September 27.

According to the PTI leader, if permission to meet Imran Khan is not granted before then, the party would stage protests outside the Supreme Court and subsequently outside Adiala Jail, before expanding the demonstrations across the country.

Imran Khan’s detention and reported health concerns have also attracted international attention. Thirteen US lawmakers have reportedly written to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, urging Washington to raise concerns with Pakistan over the detention conditions of Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi.

The letter reportedly referred to allegations that Imran Khan was being kept in solitary confinement for up to 23 hours a day. It also mentioned claims of serious damage to his right eye and an allegation by a lawyer that he had lost around 85 per cent of his vision.

However, there is currently no official confirmation or credible evidence that Imran Khan has died. The claims regarding his alleged death therefore remain unverified.

With continued concerns over access to Imran Khan, his reported health condition, the unverified death claims and PTI’s warnings of mass protests, political tensions in Pakistan could escalate further.