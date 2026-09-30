Major blast, fire at Mangaluru Refinery and Petrochemicals unit leaves 8 injured

Mangaluru, : A major blast, followed by a fire, was reported at the Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd in Karnataka’s Mangaluru on Wednesday, but the blaze has been brought under control, Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy said.

According to the Commissioner, two persons were seriously injured in the incident.

One of them, identified as Rajesh Baptist, who was present inside the plant, suffered burn injuries to around 35 per cent of his body. He was shifted to Srinivasa Hospital for treatment and is currently in the ICU. Doctors have said that he is out of danger.

Six other persons who sustained minor injuries in an adjacent office were given treatment and underwent check-ups on an outpatient basis, the Commissioner said.

The Police Commissioner, the Deputy Commissioner and other senior officials were present at the spot following the incident.

“There is nothing of major concern. We will take care,” the Police Commissioner said.

According to locals, a loud blast was heard at the MRPL facility, with flames and thick smoke rising high into the sky. The incident was reported from the Coker Hydro Treating Unit (CHTU) of MRPL’s Phase-3 plant.

The intensity of the blast caused vibrations to be felt in houses in the surrounding areas, while glass panes of windows and doors in some nearby houses were shattered, triggering panic and fear among local residents.

The persons who sustained injuries were immediately shifted to a nearby private hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

Following the blast, a fire broke out in the boiler section of the unit, with thick smoke engulfing the area. After receiving information about the incident, personnel from MRPL’s fire and emergency services, along with fire tenders from the city, rushed to the spot and continued efforts to bring the fire under control.

Videos of the incident have surfaced on social media and are reportedly going viral. The exact cause of the blast and the extent of damage are yet to be ascertained.

Following the loud explosion, dense clouds of smoke were seen rising high into the sky, causing concern among residents in the surrounding areas.

The impact of the explosion was also felt in Jokatte, which is adjacent to the MRPL premises. Doors and windows of the Jokatte Gram Panchayat office and nearby houses reportedly rattled, while glass panes were broken at some places. Further details are yet to emerge.