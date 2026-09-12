GHMC Workers Protest Near Assembly Against Waste Collection Privatization

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) workers staged a protest near the Telangana Legislative Assembly on Saturday, opposing the proposed privatization of waste collection services.

The workers reportedly gathered near the Assembly premises and raised slogans against the move, expressing concerns over the impact of privatization on their jobs and working conditions.

The protesters attempted to block the road as part of their demonstration, following which police intervened and detained several workers who were allegedly obstructing traffic.

The workers demanded that waste collection and related civic services continue to be handled by GHMC employees rather than being handed over to private agencies.

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They also urged the government to address their concerns through discussions and reconsider the proposed privatization plans.

The protest caused tension in the area for some time, with police taking measures to control the situation and clear the road. Further developments are awaited regarding the workers’ demands and the government’s response.