Hyderabad

GHMC Workers Protest Near Assembly Against Waste Collection Privatization

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) workers staged a protest near the Telangana Legislative Assembly on Saturday, opposing the proposed privatization of waste collection services.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi12 September 2026 - 16:28
GHMC Workers Protest Near Assembly Against Waste Collection Privatization
GHMC Workers Protest Near Assembly Against Waste Collection Privatization

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Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) workers staged a protest near the Telangana Legislative Assembly on Saturday, opposing the proposed privatization of waste collection services.

The workers reportedly gathered near the Assembly premises and raised slogans against the move, expressing concerns over the impact of privatization on their jobs and working conditions.

The protesters attempted to block the road as part of their demonstration, following which police intervened and detained several workers who were allegedly obstructing traffic.

The workers demanded that waste collection and related civic services continue to be handled by GHMC employees rather than being handed over to private agencies.

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They also urged the government to address their concerns through discussions and reconsider the proposed privatization plans.

The protest caused tension in the area for some time, with police taking measures to control the situation and clear the road. Further developments are awaited regarding the workers’ demands and the government’s response.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi12 September 2026 - 16:28
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs!Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs.With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments.He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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