PM Modi pitches for BRICS roadmap to ensure Global South bigger say in new world order

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday made a strong pitch for rolling out a roadmap of 10 global governance reforms to strengthen BRICS and ensure that the Global South has a greater say in the world’s decision-making centres.

Addressing the BRICS session on ‘Inclusive Global Governance and Strengthening Multilateralism’, the Prime Minister said: “While strengthening BRICS, we must also chart a course for global reform. The current structure of global governance resembles a pyramid: power and decision-making are concentrated at the top, while the lower tiers consist of nations that are affected by these decisions yet unable to shape them.”

He pointed out that the imbalance was particularly stark for the Global South, which finds itself at the forefront of global crises but excluded from the centres of decision-making.

Calling for a fundamental restructuring of the global governance architecture, PM Modi said the existing “pyramid of privilege must be transformed into a platform of partnership”.

“The message from this BRICS Summit being hosted by India should be clear. If our future is shared, the right to shape that future should also be shared. From voice to impact, from privilege to partnership, this should be the guiding resolve of BRICS at present.”

“To this end, I propose that we jointly formulate 10 proposals for global governance reform, aiming to shape them into a BRICS reform roadmap by the time of the next Summit,” he said.

PM Modi’s proposal gives a concrete shape to the BRICS reform agenda for a new global order before the next leaders’ meeting.

The Prime Minister underscored the need to ensure that every nation has a voice, every member has a stake, and the development of humanity remains at the heart of global cooperation.

He highlighted three key aspects for focus in formulating a roadmap, which include representation, responsiveness, and rule-making.

Elaborating on the concept of representation, PM Modi said: ” I would like to state that reform of the UN Security Council can no longer be postponed. Negotiations on this matter must be linked to a definite timeframe and clear outcomes. Similarly, voting power, leadership positions, and policy priorities within financial institutions must align with today’s economic realities. Countries that drive global economic growth should also play an appropriate role in shaping global economic governance.”

Under responsiveness, PM Modi came out strongly in favour of the creation of a ‘Seafarers Emergency Support Network’ to strengthen speed, scale and last-mile impact of collective responses.

Regarding rule-making, PM Modi said: “Ensuring equal participation in shaping the rules that will determine future global growth is extremely important. AI, cyberspace, outer space, biotechnology and critical technologies are not only creating opportunities for the future, but are also shaping the rules of the future.”