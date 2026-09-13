Hyderabad

Dhee Show Dancer Raju Arrested in Sexual Harassment Case

Dancer Raju, associated with the popular television dance show Dhee, has been arrested by Miyapur police following a complaint filed by a young woman alleging sexual harassment and deception on the promise of marriage.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi13 September 2026 - 11:51
Dhee Show Dancer Raju Arrested in Sexual Harassment Case
Dhee Show Dancer Raju Arrested in Sexual Harassment Case

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Hyderabad: Dancer Raju, associated with the popular television dance show Dhee, has been arrested by Miyapur police following a complaint filed by a young woman alleging sexual harassment and deception on the promise of marriage.

According to police, the woman approached the Miyapur Police Station on September 9 and lodged a complaint against Raju. She alleged that he had deceived her by promising to marry her and subsequently sexually harassed her.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case and launched an investigation. Raju was later arrested and produced before a court.

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After examining the details of the case, the court remanded Raju to judicial custody. Further investigation into the allegations is underway.

The police are continuing to gather relevant evidence as part of the investigation.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi13 September 2026 - 11:51
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs!Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs.With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments.He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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