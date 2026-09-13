Dhee Show Dancer Raju Arrested in Sexual Harassment Case

Hyderabad: Dancer Raju, associated with the popular television dance show Dhee, has been arrested by Miyapur police following a complaint filed by a young woman alleging sexual harassment and deception on the promise of marriage.

According to police, the woman approached the Miyapur Police Station on September 9 and lodged a complaint against Raju. She alleged that he had deceived her by promising to marry her and subsequently sexually harassed her.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case and launched an investigation. Raju was later arrested and produced before a court.

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After examining the details of the case, the court remanded Raju to judicial custody. Further investigation into the allegations is underway.

The police are continuing to gather relevant evidence as part of the investigation.