Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi meet Malaysian PM over breakfast

New Delhi: Lok Sabha leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra held a breakfast meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in the national capital on Sunday.

Sharing pictures from the meeting on X, the Congress party wrote, “LoP Shri Rahul Gandhi, along with Congress General Secretary Smt. Priyanka Gandhi ji, met H.E. Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Prime Minister of Malaysia, for a breakfast meeting in New Delhi.”

Anwar Ibrahim is on an official visit to India to attend the two-day BRICS Summit being held in New Delhi.

During his visit, he attended the BRICS Summit’s session on ‘Inclusive Global Governance and Strengthening Multilateralism’ in New Delhi on Saturday. He joined leaders of other BRICS member countries in a tree plantation drive in New Delhi. Anwar Ibrahim attended the gala dinner hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday evening.

Anwar Ibrahim also held bilateral talks with PM Modi, Ethiopian counterpart Abiy Ahmed Ali, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi.

During the meeting, PM Modi and Anwar Ibrahim expressed their continued commitment to advancing the India-Malaysia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Anwar Ibrahim conveyed Malaysia’s concurrence to the establishment of the Consulate General of India in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, according to the statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

“Prime Minister Modi warmly welcomed Prime Minister Ibrahim to India and appreciated Malaysia’s participation in the BRICS Summit as a Partner Country. The leaders took stock of the outcomes of Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Malaysia in February 2026 and reviewed the progress in bilateral cooperation across a range of areas, including trade and investment, defence and security, semiconductors, infrastructure, digital economy, energy, fintech, education, tourism and people-to-people ties,” the MEA mentioned in a statement.

Both leaders discussed key regional and global issues of mutual interest. PM Modi appreciated Malaysia’s continued support in strengthening India-ASEAN ties.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim of Malaysia on the sidelines of 18th BRICS Summit. Building on Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Malaysia in February 2026, the leaders reviewed the progress in bilateral cooperation across a range of areas, including trade and investment, defence and security, semiconductors, infrastructure, digital economy, energy, fintech, education, tourism and people-to-people ties. The leaders exchanged views on key regional and global issues of mutual interest,” the MEA posted on X.

After concluding his engagements in New Delhi, Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled to travel to Kerala to meet India’s Grand Mufti.

“My itinerary in India also includes a visit to Kerala to meet the Grand Mufti of India to exchange views on community development, education, and religious affairs. Following the Diplomatic Mission in India, I will then proceed to Male, Maldives, to undertake an official visit at the invitation of President Dr Mohamed Muizzu. May all matters be facilitated and this visit bring tangible benefits to the people and the nation,” Ibrahim posted on X.

–IANS

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