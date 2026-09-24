Telangana

Liquor Shops to Remain Closed from September 25 to 27 for Ganesh Visarjan

A decision has been made to temporarily close liquor shops and related excise businesses within the limits of the Nizamabad Police Commissionerate Sri P.Sai Chaitanya to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incidents during the Ganesh Visarjan (immersion) event.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi24 September 2026 - 17:58
Liquor Shops to Remain Closed from September 25 to 27 for Ganesh Visarjan
Liquor Shops to Remain Closed from September 25 to 27 for Ganesh Visarjan

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Nizamabad: Mohammed Baleegh Ahmed: A decision has been made to temporarily close liquor shops and related excise businesses within the limits of the Nizamabad Police Commissionerate Sri P.Sai Chaitanya to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incidents during the Ganesh Visarjan (immersion) event.

Nizamabad Police Commissioner P. Sai Chaitanya, IPS, stated that orders have been issued under Section 20(1) of the Telangana Excise Act, 1968, to close toddy shops, toddy depots, IML liquor shops, 2-B bars, clubs, T.D.-1 outlets, and T.S.B.C.L. establishments within the Nizamabad, Armoor, and Bodhan divisions.

This closure will be in effect from 6:00 PM on September 25, 2026, to 6:00 AM on September 27, 2026. The Police Commissioner has appealed to the public to cooperate with the police and administration in maintaining law and order during the Ganesh Visarjan proceedings.

Follow for more details: Munsif daily.com

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi24 September 2026 - 17:58
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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