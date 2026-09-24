Liquor Shops to Remain Closed from September 25 to 27 for Ganesh Visarjan

Nizamabad: Mohammed Baleegh Ahmed: A decision has been made to temporarily close liquor shops and related excise businesses within the limits of the Nizamabad Police Commissionerate Sri P.Sai Chaitanya to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incidents during the Ganesh Visarjan (immersion) event.

Nizamabad Police Commissioner P. Sai Chaitanya, IPS, stated that orders have been issued under Section 20(1) of the Telangana Excise Act, 1968, to close toddy shops, toddy depots, IML liquor shops, 2-B bars, clubs, T.D.-1 outlets, and T.S.B.C.L. establishments within the Nizamabad, Armoor, and Bodhan divisions.

This closure will be in effect from 6:00 PM on September 25, 2026, to 6:00 AM on September 27, 2026. The Police Commissioner has appealed to the public to cooperate with the police and administration in maintaining law and order during the Ganesh Visarjan proceedings.

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