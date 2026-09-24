Nizamabad Police Commissioner and DM&HO Review Safety Measures with Representatives of Government and Private Hospitals

Nizamabad: In the wake of the recent incident at RIMS Hospital in Adilabad district, Nizamabad authorities held a special meeting to review safety standards at government and private hospitals providing medical services to children.

The meeting was held at the Command Control Hall under the leadership of Nizamabad Police Commissioner P. Sai Chaitanya, IPS, and District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO) B. Rajashree. Hospital administrators, doctors and officials from government and private healthcare institutions attended the review.

Officials held detailed discussions on child safety, emergency preparedness and measures to prevent fire-related incidents in hospitals. Particular attention was given to fire safety arrangements, including the availability and functioning of firefighting equipment, emergency exits, fire alarm systems, electrical safety and staff awareness.

Hospital managements were directed to strictly implement all precautionary measures and ensure that facilities treating children maintain adequate safety arrangements. Officials also advised hospitals to conduct regular mock drills to ensure a coordinated and rapid response involving police, fire services and medical personnel during emergencies.

The meeting stressed the need for continuous monitoring of safety standards and immediate rectification of any deficiencies to prevent untoward incidents and avoid negligence.

Police Commissioner P. Sai Chaitanya urged government and private hospital managements to work in close coordination with the police, Medical and Health Department and Fire Services to ensure a safe environment for children, their parents and other visitors.

Additional DCP (Administration) N. Shubham Prakash, DM&HO B. Rajashree and District Fire Officer Parameshwar participated in the meeting.

NSC President Dr. Kavitha Reddy, DCHS Dr. Srinivasa Prasad, IMA President Dr. Vishal, Electricity SE P.V. Rajeshwar Rao, ACPs Prakash, Venkateshwara Reddy, Srinivas, Mastan Ali and Guru Naidu, Special Branch Inspectors Sridhar Reddy and Mallesham, pediatricians from across the district and other officials were also present.

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